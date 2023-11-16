Tributes paid to Pandit Nehru by Congress

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the 133rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, tributes were paid to the statue of Pt Nehru in Cantonment area in the presence of city district Congress president Sheikh Yusuf recently. Former mayor Ashok Sayanna, former corporator James Ambildhage, women Congress president Dipali Misal, Anis Patel, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Dr Pawan Dongre and others were present.