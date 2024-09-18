Triguna approach: Integrating ancient wisdom with personality disorders

Dr Mansi Karajgaonkar

The integration of Triguna—Sattva, Rajas, and Tamas—into modern personality disorder classifications offers a culturally enriched and holistic lens for understanding human behaviour. This unique perspective not only enhances clinical assessments but also supports the development of culturally sensitive interventions that promote mental well-being through balanced living.

Classification of personality disorders based on the Triguna traits is as under:

Sattva (Goodness, harmony)

Sattva is characterised by qualities such as calmness, wisdom, clarity, balance, and purity. While Sattva is generally associated with positive traits, an imbalance or deficiency in Sattva could lead to certain personality disorders. These disorders may manifest as avoidance, dependency, or excessive adherence to moral standards.

• Avoidant personality disorder

§ Traits: Social inhibition, feelings of inadequacy, hypersensitivity to negative evaluation.

§ Sattva imbalance: A lack of inner calm and balance, leading to excessive fear and avoidance of social interactions.

• Dependent personality disorder

§ Traits: Excessive need to be taken care of, submissive and clinging behaviour, fear of separation.

§ Sattva imbalance: A deficiency in self-reliance and inner wisdom, resulting in over-dependence on others.

•Obsessive-Compulsive personality disorder

§ Traits: Preoccupation with orderliness, perfectionism, control.

§ Sattva imbalance: An excessive need for moral purity and control, leading to rigidity and perfectionism.

Rajas (Passion, activity)

Rajas is characterized by restlessness, ambition, desire, and dynamism. An excess of Rajas can lead to traits such as impulsivity, aggression, and a constant need for stimulation and activity, which are often seen in the following personality disorders:

§ Borderline personality disorder

§ Traits: Instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions; impulsivity.

§ Rajas imbalance: Intense emotions and impulsivity driven by excessive passion and activity.

• Narcissistic personality disorder

§ Traits: Grandiosity, need for admiration, lack of empathy.

§ Rajas imbalance: An overwhelming desire for recognition and status, leading to self-centred behaviours.

• Histrionic personality disorder

§ Traits: Excessive emotionality, attention-seeking behaviour.

§ Rajas imbalance: High levels of emotional expression and a constant need for attention and stimulation.

Tamas (Darkness, inertia)

Tamas is characterised by qualities such as ignorance, laziness, confusion, and delusion. Excessive Tamas can result in traits such as apathy, destructiveness, and detachment, which are common in the following personality disorders:

• Antisocial personality disorder

§ Traits: Disregard for others' rights, deceitfulness, impulsivity, irritability, aggression, lack of remorse.

§ Tamas imbalance: Traits of destructiveness and lack of empathy, often leading to criminal behaviour.

• Schizoid personality disorder

§ Traits: Detachment from social relationships, limited emotional expression.

§ Tamas imbalance: Social withdrawal and emotional coldness driven by inertia and apathy.

• Paranoid personality disorder

§ Traits: Distrust and suspicion of others, interpreting others' motives as malevolent.

§ Tamas imbalance: Mistrust and suspiciousness fuelled by confusion and delusional thinking.

Practical implications for Clinical Psychology

Holistic assessment: Integrating Triguna traits into the assessment of personality disorders provides a holistic view of an individual's personality, considering the balance or imbalance of Sattva, Rajas, and Tamas.

Culturally sensitive interventions: Understanding the influence of Triguna can help mental health professionals develop more culturally sensitive and personalised therapeutic interventions. For instance:

• Enhancing Sattva: Techniques like mindfulness, meditation, and ethical living to promote balance and inner harmony.

• Managing Rajas: Physical activities, structured routines, and therapies to channel dynamic energy positively.

• Reducing Tamas: Cognitive-behavioural strategies, lifestyle changes, and activities to counteract inertia and delusion.

Preventive measures: Promoting a balanced lifestyle that encourages Sattva and appropriately manages Rajas and Tamas can prevent the development of personality disorders and associated criminal behaviour.

Integrating the Triguna framework with modern personality disorder classifications can enhance the effectiveness of mental health interventions in diverse cultural contexts.

(The writer is psychologist)