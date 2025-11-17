Trio who robbed elderly woman found to be habitual offenders

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three habitual offenders who robbed an elderly woman in Garkheda have been arrested by Pundliknagar police. The gang formed soon after securing bail in earlier cases and returned to crime within weeks.

Police identified the accused as Krishna alias Kulya Solanke (26, Gajanan Nagar), Shubham Rathod (24, Bharat nagar) out on bail in a murder case and Mayur Dotiya (21, Pundliknagar). On October 31, 66-year-old Suman Nikam was walking to a temple when the trio, riding triple-seat, assaulted her and snatched her gold chain. Police inspector Ashok Bhandare directed sub-inspectors Arjun Raut and Reshim Kolekar to examine CCTV footage. Although the accused had covered their faces, their body structure aroused suspicion. Background checks confirmed that Krishna and Shubham often teamed up for robberies. The team detained all three soon after.

--------------

Link to housebreaking case

Investigators later found the same group had broken into the Anand Nagar home of Ramdas Wagh on October 23, stealing two mobile phones and gold ornaments. Krishna and Shubham committed the burglary with their accomplice Aman Shaikh (21, Bharat nagar). Police have now arrested Aman and recovered stolen jewellery and three mobile phones from both incidents.

-----------

A trail of serious crimes

Krishna faces six major cases and is known for being under the influence of narcotic tablets while committing offences. Shubham is accused of murdering Ganesh Raut in Gurudatt Nagar in November 2023 and also faces cases in Jawaharnagar and Pundliknagar. Krishna’s brother had earlier abducted and robbed a youth near Zalta Phata; Krishna allegedly used Rs 70,000 stolen from the Wagh residence to secure his brother’s bail.