Triple celebrations at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Winchester International School witnessed a vibrant triple celebration as students and teachers came together to mark Diwali, Children’s Day and Constitution Day, recently. The school campus sparkled with decorations, rangoli and festive spirit. Students presented dances, songs and skits based on the festival of Diwali and the importance of the Constitution of India. Various competitions and cultural performances added colour to the Children’s Day celebrations.

Principal Dr Afsar Khan highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution, the value of childhood and the cultural richness of Diwali. He encouraged students to follow constitutional values, spread positivity and grow into responsible citizens of the nation.