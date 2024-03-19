Triple-seater moped accident claims life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tragic accident on Monday night claimed the life of a youth. The 23-year-old Yash Khadse (Swarg residency, Devlai) was a passenger on a triple-seat moped when a private travels bus attempted to overtake them near Hiwale Lawns on Beed Bypass road.

The driver's maneuver caused the moped driver to lose balance, throwing all three occupants onto the road. Yash, seated at the back, suffered a fatal head injury and died on the spot. His two friends sustained minor injuries. Yash, an engineering graduate preparing for government exams, was the only son of a teacher couple. A case was registered in the Satara police station and PSI Nand Kumar Bhandari is investigating the case.