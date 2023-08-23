Triumphant cheers as 'Chandrayaan 3' nails moon landing

Hundreds of students witness the landing live at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The air was charged with anticipation at the Rukmini hall, MGM University, as hundreds of students gathered to witness the live launch of 'Chandrayaan 3'. Suspense hung in the atmosphere, building up to the historic moment when the Vikram lander's success was announced, culminating in resounding cheers and a patriotic roar of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander landing ceremony was organized by the APJ Abdul Kalam Center for Astronomy and Space Science, MGM University on Wednesday. Starting as early as 4:30 pm, students began crowding into the auditorium. Eyes fixated on the screen, hearts raced in rhythm with the historic event unfolding before them. The auditorium became a symphony of emotions.

Faces aglow with pride, students watched on the big screen the success of 'Chandrayaan 3'. At 6:40 pm, the chairman of ISRO took to the podium to declare the triumphant landing of the Vikram lander on the moon's surface. The hall burst into euphoria, echoed by the spirited chant of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and other slogans.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from various schools across the city, accompanied by their parents. The live screening on the colossal auditorium screen aimed to educate and inspire the young minds. MGM chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Ashish Gadekar, director Srinivas Aundhkar and others were present.