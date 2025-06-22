Truck axle snaps on Shivna river bridge, mishap averted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major accident was narrowly avoided near Lasur Station when a liquor-laden truck struck a pothole on the Shivna river bridge, snapping its rear axle. The vehicle swerved dangerously, with part of it hanging off the bridge, nearly plunging 25 feet into the river.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am on Sunday, when the truck (MH-17-BD-5595) was heading from Nashik to Nanded. The driver lost control as the vehicle hit a deep pothole on the bridge. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt. Locals rushed to the spot, and a crane was deployed to recover the truck. Residents have raised concerns over the neglected condition of the bridge, calling it a death trap for commuters.