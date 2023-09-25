Truck catches fire; cabin reduced to ashes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A running truck laden with maize crops caught fire on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Jalgaon National Highway at Ajanta Ghat on Saturday night. The entire cabin of the truck was reduced to ashes. The residents and the police rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Fortunately, no losses of lives were reported in the incident.

A truck (MH18 AA 8370) was coming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Parola in Jalgaon district. The cabin caught fire at around 11 pm. The driver when noticed the fire tried to jump out of the truck, but the doors of the cabin were struck. A car driver passing from there immediately informed the Ajanta police. The police along with the local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the driver. The people broke the glass of the truck and took out the driver safely and extinguished the fire.