Truck collides with ST bus, causing significant damage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding truck collided with an electric bus belonging to the maharashtra state transport corporation(MSRTC), causing the bus to crash into an Isha tempo ahead of it. Fortunately, no passengers were injured, but both sides of the bus sustained significant damage.

A case has been registered against the truck driver Nikhil Dhage (Ahilyanagar) based on the complaint filed by bus driver Syed Nazir Ali (resident of Misarwadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The incident occurred at 8:00 AM on Tuesday near Adgaon Jawale on the national highway between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Solapur. The electric bus (MH-20-GC-9728), which had departed from the CIDCO depot, was heading towards Bidkade without a conductor. The truck (MH-16-CD-8687), speeding from behind, collided with the bus, causing it to strike the Isha tempo ahead of it. While both the front and rear of the bus were heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Pachod Police arrived at the scene and conducted a panchnama. A case was registered against the truck driver.