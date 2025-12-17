Truck hits two-wheeler; father-daughter escape death narrowly; girl seriously injured

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A horrific accident involving a truck and a two-wheeler occurred on Lanji Road at around 1 pm on Wednesday. Arun Kadam (51) and his daughter Anjali Arun Kadam (17), residents of Disha Vrindavan Society, Bajaj Nagar, were riding towards Lanji when a truck suddenly rammed into their two-wheeler from behind.

After the impact, the truck climbed over the two-wheeler, leaving it crushed and trapped underneath. The collision was so severe that the two-wheeler was extensively damaged, and both father and daughter remained stuck under the truck for some time. However, due to the presence of mind and swift response of citizens who gathered at the spot, Arun Kadam and his daughter narrowly escaped death. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled.

With great effort, citizens pulled both victims out from under the truck and rushed them to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The trapped two-wheeler was also removed with the help of locals. Anjali Kadam sustained serious injuries, while Arun Kadam suffered minor injuries.

As the accident occurred right next to the Waluj Police Station, it caused panic in the area. Traffic on Lanji Road was disrupted for some time following the incident. Police immediately reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and seized the truck (MH 20 EL 9234) and the two-wheeler (MH 15 BF 1376), which were deposited at the police station. The process of registering a case against the absconding driver is underway, and a search has been launched to trace him.