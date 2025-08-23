Truck knocks down motorcycle rider on Paithan highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A motorcyclist was killed and another critically injured when a heavy goods truck rammed into their two-wheeler on the bridge near Katpur Phata along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Paithan highway. The accident occurred around 2 pm on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Pandurang Shembade (32, Paithan), while the injured is Anil Kanade (Solapur and presently staying in Paithan).

Both Mahesh and Anil worked with Mahindra Finance Company. On Saturday, they were returning on a motorcycle (MH 20-EP 4027) after loan recovery work in the Pimpalwadi Pirachi area. Around 2 pm, a speeding truck loaded with cable wires (KA 56-6287) coming from behind rammed into their bike. The impact was so severe that Mahesh died on the spot, while Anil was left critically injured.

On receiving information, police officers Rameshwar Pandit and Rahul Mohtmal from MIDC Paithan Police Station rushed to the site. With the help of locals, the body and the injured were shifted to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The truck driver has been taken into custody, and the accident vehicles have been seized. The process of registering a case was underway till late in the night.