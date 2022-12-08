Truck mows down pedestrian

Aurangabad:

A man was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding truck on Nagpur-Mumbai highway near Bhaggav Shivar of Vaijapur tehsil on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Gorakhnath Harde (50, Dattanagar, Vaijapur).

According to police, Harde was a farm labour and lived in the farm of Ravindra Nivrutti Somase. On Sunday morning, he was mowed down by a speeding truck (MH-04-CG-4642) while walking towards the farm. The speed of the truck was such that it turned over in a nearby farm after the accident. Harde was killed on the spot. A case has been registered against the truck driver Rajendra Sonawane (Chincholi, Sangamner) in the Vaijapur police station. Police constable Kuldeep Narwade is further investigating the case.