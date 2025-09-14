Truck rams scooter; grandmother and granddaughter killed, father critical

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fatal accident occurred on the Jalgaon National Highway near Pathri, Phulambri around 12 noon on Sunday, when a speeding truck rammed into a scooter from behind. The collision killed a grandmother and her six-year-old granddaughter on the spot, while the father sustained serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Akhtarbi Shaikh (60) and Khansa Shaikh, residents of Mirza Colony, Sillod. The injured has been named as Akhil Shaikh (40). Akhil, who is differently-abled and runs a centering business, was traveling from Sillod to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with his mother Akhtarbi and daughter Khansa on a three-wheeler scooter (MH-20-DR-9982). Near the Pathri toll plaza, a speeding truck (MP-09-HH-1881) hit the scooter from behind with great force, leaving all three seriously injured. Locals rushed them to Government Medial College and Hospital(GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where doctors declared Akhtarbi and Khansa dead, while Akhil is under treatment. After post-mortem, the bodies were taken to Sillod. Following the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. Vadod Bazar police have seized the truck and registered a case. Further investigation is being conducted by police jamadar Sunil Dabhade.

-------------

Eyewitness version: accident caused by road extortion

Locals alleged that some individuals frequently stop vehicles near the newly constructed toll plaza on Jalgaon highway and demand money. On Sunday afternoon, as Akhil Shaikh was passing with his scooter, these men suddenly came in front of his vehicle demanding money, causing him to lose balance. At that moment, the speeding truck from behind rammed the scooter, leading to the tragedy, said an eyewitness. After the accident, citizens demanded strict action to stop such extortion practices on the highway.

(WITH PHOTO)