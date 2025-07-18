Truck runs over motorcycle; father and two minor children killed on the spot

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, three persons including two minor children died on the spot and a woman sustained grave injuries after a speeding transport truck hit a motorcycle, near Aland (in Phulambri tehsil), on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon Highway, on Friday at 3.30 pm.

The names of deceased (all residents of Satala in Phulambri tehsil) are Gopalsingh Mangalsingh Chandanshe (36), Avani Gopalsingh Chandanshe (9) and Hriday Gopalsingh Chandanshe (7) while the name of injured is Meenabai Gopalsingh Chandanshe (32).

Gopal works in a company situated at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Being a holiday today, he along with his wife and two children, was riding on motorcycle (bearing number MH 02 CC 0263) towards his native village Satala on Friday afternoon.

At around 3.30 pm, a transport truck (bearing number MH 19 CX 2378) speeding from Sillod to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, hit the motorcycle at Ganapati Mandir Phata near Aland. The impact of the dash was so severe that Gopal along with Avani and Hriday died on the spot and Meenabai sustained grave injuries.

Acting upon the information, Wadod Bazar police station’s Assistant Police Inspectors Sunil Ingle and Dattatray More, along with traffic branch’s PSI Dilip Patil, Suryakant Patil, and Shrikant Dandge, rushed to the spot. Sub-Divisional Officer Pooja Nagare, along with APIs Sanjay Sahane and Shaikh Ilyas from the Phulambri Police Station, also visited the scene and conducted an inspection.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in Satala village over the sudden deaths of three persons of a family. The truck driver fled away from the spot. Wadod Bazar police station has registered the case and further investigation is on.

Motorcycle dragged for 100 feet

The accident was so horrific that after the truck hit Chandanshe's motorcycle with great force, it dragged the two-wheeler for nearly 100 feet. Meenabai was thrown aside in the impact, but Gopal and the two children were crushed under the truck. Since they were trapped beneath the heavy vehicle, a crane and JCB had to be used to move the truck, which took about an hour. They were then rushed to the rural hospital in Phulambri, where doctors examined them and declared all three dead. Injured Meenabai was shifted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment.