Truck seized with iron material

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A truck carrying iron materials was seized during a late-night combing operation in Sajapur on Saturday. One person was taken into custody by the Waluj MIDC Police's special investigation team.

The man has identified himself as Shaikh Amir, a resident of Choufule, Bhavaninagar Road, Jalna. Around midnight, officers Nitin Iname, PSI Dinesh Ban, and Yashwant Gobade spotted a Tata Eicher truck (MH-20-BT-9757) parked suspiciously on the Sajapur–Mylon Company road. On questioning, he failed to provide any valid documents regarding the truck or the iron cargo. In the presence of panch witnesses, police seized approximately 9,065 kg of iron rods, centering plates, and other construction materials worth over Rs 2.26 lakhs. The truck, valued at over Rs 2.10 lakhs , brought the total seizure to Rs 4.36 lakh. A criminal case has been registered against the driver under relevant sections.