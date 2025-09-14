Truck stolen from tehsil office premises seized again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Hyva truck that had been stolen from the premises of the Additional Tehsil Office in August after being seized by the Revenue Department has now been recovered and is currently in the custody of the City Chowk Police.

District Mining Officer Anil Ghansawant had conducted an operation in the Sharanapur area in August, during which two Hyva trucks were found transporting minor minerals illegally. Both vehicles were seized and parked in the premises of the Additional Tehsil Office. However, miscreants managed to steal one of them.

Following the orders of Additional Tehsildar Paresh Chaudhary, Assistant Revenue Officer Jitendra Jadhav lodged a complaint with the City Chowk Police. Acting on this, the police have now recovered the truck from the possession of Shaikh Abdul Majid Abdul Rauf.