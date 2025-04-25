Truck transporting copper worth Rs 1.25 cr fell in Nagad Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A truck carrying approximately Rs 1.25 crore worth of copper fell into a 20-foot gorge at Nagad-Mhais Ghat on Thursday (April 24) at around 11 pm. The truck driver was seriously injured in the incident. Due to the unavailability of a crane, the truck along with the goods, remained at the site. The injured driver has been identified as Ranjit Devidas Havanna (Dongargaon in Jalkot tehsil of Latur district).

Driver Havanna was transporting 8.7 tons of copper metal from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad in a truck (bearing number HR 61 E 4666). Around 11 pm on Thursday, while passing through the section of Gautala-Nagad Mhais Ghat, the truck fell into a 20-foot gorge as the driver lost control while trying to avoid potholes on the road.

Havanna sustained injuries in the accident. Upon receiving the information, PSI Ramchandra Pawar from Kannad Rural Police Station informed Pradeep Pawar, a police constable at the Nagad outpost. He, along with police mitras Samyak Jain, Vinayak Nikam, and Jaysing Rajput, rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped driver from the truck.

An ambulance was called from Kannad, and the injured driver was admitted to the Nagad Primary Health Centre. Due to the unavailability of a crane, the truck remained in the gorge along with the cargo until late. The incident has been officially recorded at the Kannad Rural Police Station.