Trucker kills friend on suspicion of having affair with wife

Aurangabad: Sensation prevailed in and around Sillod, after a trucker, suspecting that his wife is having an affair with his friend, killed the latter by hitting him with a steel rod, at Anand Park in Sillod on Thursday at 9.30 pm. The victim Farooq Khan Ibrahim Khan Pathan was a school teacher. The police have arrested three persons including the murderer and his wife.

Farooq (resident of Ambadasnagar) got introduced to the accused Shamdhan Bainade (45, Anand Park) through a common friend Uday alias Munna Kulkarni. Later on, Pathan and Bainade became good friends. On Thursday, Farooq went to Shamdhan’s house in his absence at 7 pm. Surprisingly, Shamdhan came to his home at 8.30 pm and found Farooq sitting in the house. He got angry. Thinking that Farooq is having illicit relations with his wife, the trucker brought a steel rod (tami) from his truck and hit him in the head. Farooq died on the spot. The accused after committing the crime fled away from the spot. In the meantime, Munna Kulkarni’s phone came to Farooq’s cellphone. Shamdhan’s wife picked up the call and told him that Farooq has met with an accident in the house. Munna then rushed to the spot and admitted Farooq to the rural hospital, but the doctors on duty declared him dead on examination.

Acting upon the information, the Sillod (city) police inspector Ashok Mudiraj, (rural) PI Sitaram Mehetre, PSI Jhinjhurde and others performed the panchanama. The accused’s wife, initially told the police that it was an accident, but when the police tricked her, she spilled the beans. The superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjhewar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vijay Marathe, Kannad sub-divisional officer Mukund Aghav and the police inspector (crime branch) Rameshwar Renge inspected the spot. The police have filed an offence against Shamdhan, his wife and one another. The accused and his wife have been arrested.

The deceased Farooq was a school teacher at Andhari, while Shamdhan was a truck owner and both of them were friends.

Police nab trucker

Shamdhan planned to flee away in his truck during the night. However, the police laid a trap and succeeded in arresting him within two hours from Dongargaon Phata at midnight.