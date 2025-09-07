Trucks, containers block roads; traffic chaos, accident risk rises

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Roads in the industrial area and along Ahilyanagar highway are increasingly clogged with trucks and containers, causing traffic jams and accidents. From Oasis Chowk to Waluj Mahanagar Chowk, vehicles park haphazardly at junctions and turns, making it hard for motorists to navigate safely in Waluj. Pedestrians and students near schools face serious risks. At bus stops, junctions, and near school routes, the presence of heavy vehicles has forced students to cross roads at great risk. Local residents have demanded urgent action from the administration. As the area hosts numerous factories and companies, the movement of heavy vehicles is constant. However, in the absence of a dedicated parking facility, drivers continue to park their trucks on the roadsides.