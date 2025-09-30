Tuljabhavani’s Mahishasurmardini Alankar Mahapuja

Tuljapur (Dist. Dharashiv): On the occasion of the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri and Durga Ashtami, the Mahishasurmardini Alankar Mahapuja of Goddess Tuljabhavani was performed on Tuesday. A large number of devotees gathered to witness the Goddess adorned in this divine form.

After the Charantirtha ritual at midnight, the Abhishek Puja of the Goddess began at 6 a.m. Following the rituals, the Goddess was draped in special attire and ornamented in the form of Mahishasurmardini. During the morning Dhoop Aarti, devotees had the rare opportunity to experience this divine darshan. As Durga Ashtami holds special significance during Navratri, the temple premises were filled with an overwhelming crowd of devotees. Meanwhile, on Monday night, to mark the eighth day, a grand Chhabina procession of Goddess Tuljabhavani was taken out on the Peacock (Mor) vehicle. Devotees participated enthusiastically, with chants of Jai Bhavani and Aai Raja Ude Ude echoing through the surroundings. The Mahishasurmardini Alankar Puja added a deeply devotional and cultural vibe to the Navratri celebrations.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Purnahuti ritual was performed with the sacred fire lit by the temple trust’s chairman, District Collector Keerthi Kiran Pujar, and his wife, Somyyashree. The concluding Havan of the nine-day long Sahasranama chants was performed by the couple. The ritual concluded with the Kohla offering at 6:15 p.m. The proceedings were officiated by priest Upadhye Bandopant Pathak. Present on the occasion were temple manager Tehsildar Maya Mane, religious manager Amol Bhosale, temple officials, staff, priests, attendants, and a large number of devotees.

Ghatotthapana Today…

On October 1, after the morning Panchamrut Abhishek Puja, the religious ritual of Ajabali will be performed at the Homa. This will be followed by Ghatotthapana. At night, a Chhabina procession will take place, along with the ceremonial procession of the Palanquin arriving from Nagar into the temple.