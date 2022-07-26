Tunisian ambassador visits NVS

Aurangabad, July 26:

The first woman ambassador of Tunisia in India Hayet Talbi Bilel visited the Nath Valley School, recently. She gave an overview of the diplomatic relations between Tunisia and India. Speaking on the subject of gender discrimination and women’s rights, she shared her own life experiences with the students of class 11 and 12.

Her insights about the questions asked by the students broadened global horizons of all and moulded perspective towards viewing the world. Everybody appreciated the thoughts she shared.