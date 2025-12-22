Turkish aircraft on Delhi–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route

For the past few days, IndiGo has been operating its evening Delhi–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Delhi flight service through Turkey’s Corendon Airlines. As a result, many passengers were surprised to see a red-coloured aircraft instead of IndiGo’s usual blue aircraft.

IndiGo’s Delhi flight arrives daily at 6.45 pm and departs for Delhi at around 7.15 pm. This service has been operated through Corendon Airlines for nearly a month. One passenger said that despite having booked an IndiGo ticket, the aircraft operating on the Delhi–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route belonged to Corendon Airlines. Some of the cabin crew were also foreign nationals. This raised questions among passengers about how a Turkish aircraft was operating on a domestic route.

Airport sources informed that IndiGo has taken aircraft from Corendon Airlines on lease. When IndiGo officials were contacted for clarification, no response was received.