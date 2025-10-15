Turning food waste into hope on World Food Day

Chaitali JoshI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

October 16 is observed as World Food Day, a reminder of the need to reduce hunger and food waste. In India, where about 68.7 million tonnes of food is wasted each year and one in three children is malnourished, local groups like Anna Bachav Samiti and Roti Bank are turning awareness into action.

Formed in 2014, the Anna Bachav Samiti campaigns against food wastage by visiting marriage halls and event venues, urging organisers to donate leftover food. Posters with the message “Save Food, Share Food” are displayed in around 70 venues across the city.

With help from the Roti Bank Seva Trust, the collected food is distributed to the needy. During wedding seasons, enough is gathered to feed 2,500 to 3,000 people a day. During this year’s Ganeshotsav, despite rain, food from 40 to 50 community feasts served nearly 13,000 people, preventing three tonnes of waste.

The Samiti also runs a Clean Plate Campaign in offices and schools, and its 40 volunteers distribute sweets to underprivileged families during Diwali.

The Roti Bank Seva Trust manages food collection through rickshaws and operates four centres at Paithangate, Kalda Corner, Jinsi-Baijipura and Mahesh Nagar. It also runs Cloth and Water Banks, collecting 20–25 lakh clothes annually. Every year on World Food Day, both groups organise a city-wide rally with government support to spread awareness.

“We often see large amounts of food wasted during ceremonies, while many people struggle to get even one meal a day. At Anna Bachav Samiti, we spread awareness and make sure extra food reaches those in need. During Diwali, we distribute sweets so everyone can share in the joy of the festival.”

— Anant Mokate, Founder President Anna Bachav Samiti

“Along with Anna Bachav Samiti, Roti Bank works for the needy. We ask people to bring leftover food or clothes to our centres so we can help others. It’s heartwarming to see their smiles. We’ve now started providing guest house facilities for those in need.”

— Yusuf Makati, Administrator Roti Bank Seva trust