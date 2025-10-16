Tutor who molast minor girl remanded in PCR till Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 55-year-old private tutor accused of molesting a 3-year-old girl near her school has been remanded in police custody till Saturday.

The accused, Vijay Jeevanwal (55, Padampura), was produced before the court on Wednesday, which granted police custody for further investigation. According to the Vedantnagar Police, Jeevanwal allegedly molested the minor by touching her private parts with a pencil under the pretext of playing with her while waiting for her mother after school. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, when the child innocently narrated the ordeal to her mother during lunch. Following her complaint, police registered an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police said the victim’s mother usually picked up both her children a 3-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son together at 1 pm. after school. However, the girl’s classes ended at 12.30 pm, giving the accused time to lure her away and commit the act. The shocking revelation has sparked outrage among parents, raising serious questions about the school’s vigilance and student safety during the post-school waiting period. Police are probing whether Jeevanwal had targeted other children and are also verifying the school’s security.