TV isn’t dying – it’s evolving

World Television Day Special

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On World Television Day, the focus is not just on the evolution of the TV but also on its continuing relevance in our daily lives. Despite the rise of digital platforms and social media, television remains a central part of household entertainment and information. From entertainment shows to news channels, television continues to connect communities, offering content that resonates with all age groups. The adoption of smart TVs and digital features has further strengthened its position, proving that while media habits may change, the role of TV in shaping public opinion and leisure remains unmatched. World Television Day celebrates this enduring presence and its impact on society. “Even with the surge in online content, TV viewership has not declined. In fact, recent sales in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have increased by nearly 1.5 times,” says Ajay Shah, a local TV dealer.

Social media boosts TV viewership

Social media is helping drive more viewers to television. Many young people now watch TV ads and programs multiple times, often sitting in front of the screen to verify facts and cross-check information seen online. This trend shows how digital platforms are complementing traditional media, increasing engagement and trust among the youth.

TV credible, social media shapes youth

Shows like Amchi Mati Amchi Mansa often lack depth in short reels. TV still holds credibility, but social media guides and influences the younger Alpha generation in new ways.

- Mahesh Daga, Scribe

TV was our only window to the world

When I see today’s youth, I realise how effortlessly they access the world. In my time, this was unimaginable. We had just one window to global exposure the television. That single screen shaped our imagination and connected us to a world we otherwise couldn’t reach.

- Shiv Kadam HOD, MGM School of Film Arts