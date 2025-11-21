Two accused held within 12 hours; CCTV helps Vedantnagar police crack robbery case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vedantnagar police arrested two suspects within 12 hours after they robbed a traveller of Rs 10,000 and a bag containing crucial documents at Hotel Ashoka near the railway station.

The incident took place at 9 pm on November 18. Laxman Ghanchi (42), a Rajasthan native who had been in the city for company work since November 7, went to the hotel for dinner before leaving for Mumbai. While he was eating, one man attempted to distract him with unnecessary conversation. At the same time, the second accused stole his bag. The bag contained cash, important documents, and his daughter’s educational certificates. Ghanchi immediately informed the hotel owner, who alerted police. Acting swiftly on instructions from inspector Praveena Yadav, officials Matin Shaikh, Vilas Doifode, and Manoj Chavan reached the spot and examined CCTV footage. The visuals clearly captured the suspects Dinesh Dulgaj (32, Chhota Murlidhar nagar) and Nandu Saluji Nathbhajan (Kabir nagar). Police traced and detained the duo while they were moving around the Usmanpura area. During questioning, both admitted to the theft. The accused had dumped the bag in garbage and separated the cash. Police recovered the money, and both men who have past criminal records are now under investigation for further involvement in similar cases.