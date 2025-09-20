Two arrested for ganesh mandal thefts; third accomplice on the run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Crime Branch has arrested Amjad Khan(28) and Moin Ali(20) for stealing from Ganesh mandals during Ganeshotsav. Their accomplice Junaid (resident of Chikalthana) remains at large but is expected to be arrested soon, said Senior Police Inspector Sambhaji Pawar.

On August 30, Lokseva Mandal president Dnyaneshwar Kuber and colleagues were asleep in the mandap at API Corner when three thieves arrived on a triple-seat bike around 3:30 am. The gang stole three mobile phones, including Kuber’s, and the donation box kept before the idol. The case was registered at MIDC Cidco police station. PSI Vishal Bodkhe led the investigation, tracking the thieves through CCTV footage and informants. Amjad was caught at Zenda Chowk, Mukundwadi, and during interrogation, he named Moin Ali, who was later arrested. Police recovered one of the stolen mobiles.

Criminal Past: Amjad has five prior cases in Begumpura, Harsul, and City Chowk police stations, including idol thefts. Junaid, Amjad, and Moin Ali became acquainted while running fair stalls and carried out thefts together. Police suspect the gang may be involved in more Ganeshotsav thefts.