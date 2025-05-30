Two arrested for trapping doctor under pretext of home visit to see woman patient in Harsul

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident occurred in Harsul where a doctor was lured to a house under the pretext of medical examination, locked inside for seven hours, and then blackmailed by a woman and her family. The woman pretended to need treatment, led the doctor into a room, acted inappropriately, and her husband secretly recorded the video. They then demanded Rs 5 lakh in ransom and snatched away Rs 78,000 from his pocket. After the doctor filed a complaint, a case was registered against the woman and her entire family.

A case has been filed against Shakuntala Sandu Lahane (40), Sandu Lahane (47), both residents behind Harsiddhi Mata Temple in Harsul, Shakuntala’s son-in-law Ganesh Bhalkar, and his wife. On May 28, the 50-year-old Ayurvedic doctor from Khuldabad tehsil was contacted by Shakuntala, claiming she couldn’t walk properly and needed Ayurvedic treatment. She requested a home visit. The doctor arrived at her house at around 11.30 am.

Shakuntala was in the inner room and invited the doctor in for an examination. Once inside, she attempted to get close to him, and at that moment, her husband Sandu started recording the scene on his mobile and began shouting. Despite the doctor pleading with them not to proceed, they demanded Rs 5 lakh to keep the video private.

Doctor held for 7 hours

During the chaos, Shakuntala’s son-in-law and daughter arrived and joined in. They threatened the doctor and forcibly took Rs 78,000 cash from his pocket — money he was carrying for agricultural purchases. Under pressure, the doctor also transferred Rs 8,000 online. They warned him that if he failed to pay the remaining amount by Thursday, they would leak the video. He was kept locked inside the house and threatened until 6 pm.

Woman absconds after case filed

The doctor lodged a complaint with Harsul Police Inspector Dr. Sunita Misal. Upon learning that a case had been registered, Shakuntala and her daughter fled. Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Ganesh Kedar arrested her husband Sandu Lahane and son-in-law Ganesh Bhalkar (28, Chetananagar). The court has remanded them to two days of police custody. PSI said that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the family has trapped others in a similar manner.