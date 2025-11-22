Two booked in youth’s drowning case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the case of a young man who drowned in a lake at Babra Shivar on October 2, the police have finally registered an FIR against two individuals. Initially, the death of Gokul Suresh Dhanake (40) was recorded as accidental, but further investigation revealed suspicious details.

Gokul Dhanake’s body was found floating in the lake at 9 am on October 2. The police initially registered it as an accidental death. However, during the investigation, new facts came to light, prompting the deceased's mother, Lakshmibai Dhanake, to file a complaint at Vadod Bazar Police Station on November 22.

According to the complaint, the accused Raju Sudhakar Dhanake and Raju Prakash Borkar (both residents of Babra) had taken Gokul to the lake for fishing. Despite knowing that Gokul did not know how to swim, they made him enter the water. When he began drowning, the accused did not help him and instead fled the spot. They also failed to inform the police or anyone else about the incident and tried to conceal it.

The complaint states that due to their negligence, Gokul Dhanake lost his life. Based on this, both accused have been booked for causing death by negligence. The case is being investigated by Police sub inspector Shankar Chavan of the Vadod Bazar Police Station.