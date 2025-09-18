Two brothers arrested for assaulting woman, forcing religious conversion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 39-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by two brothers who acted as plotting agents after getting acquainted during court proceedings.

The accused are also charged with forcing her to change her religion. Jawaharnagar police have arrested Shaikh Ajim (45) and Shaikh Salim (48), both residents of Badam Galli, Kiradpura. The victim, separated from her first husband, lives in Jawaharnagar. A few months ago, she met Ajim during court-related work. Under the pretense of helping her, he developed a closer relationship and promised marriage. He allegedly forced her into repeated sexual acts and recorded private moments on his mobile phone, later blackmailing her for money. Salim reportedly colluded with Ajim to commit repeated unnatural assaults. On June 26 and August 10, the brothers allegedly assaulted her, threatened to kill her, and verbally abused her based on caste. Frustrated by the harassment, the victim approached Jawaharnagar police, who filed a case under rape, threats, and the Atrocities Act. Assistant police commissioner Manish Kalyankar, Police inspector Sachin Kumbhar, and police sub-inspector Maroti Khillare tracked and arrested the brothers on Wednesday night.

Serious allegation of forced religious conversion

The police presented Ajim and Salim in court on Thursday. Assistant public prosecutor K.N. Pawar stated that the accused had forced the victim to convert her religion and subjected her to unnatural assaults. The court ordered medical examination of the accused, inspection of assault locations, and investigation into whether others assisted in the crime. Special Judge U.R. Ubale sent the accused to police custody until September 22. Assistant police commissioner Manish Kalyankar continues to lead the investigation.