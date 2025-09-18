Two brothers arrested for assaulting woman, forcing religious conversion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jawaharnagar police arrested two brothers, Sheikh Azim (45) and Sheikh Salim (48), for allegedly assaulting a 39-year-old woman and forcing her to convert her religion. Police custody for the accused has been extended until September 22.

The victim, separated from her first husband and living in Jawaharnagar, met Azim during court-related work months ago. Azim reportedly gained her trust under the pretext of help, promised marriage, and repeatedly forced her into sexual relations. He also allegedly filmed private moments and blackmailed her for money. Salim allegedly joined Azim in committing repeated unnatural assaults. On June 26 and August 10, the brothers reportedly assaulted the woman, threatened her life, and used caste-based verbal abuse. The victim then approached Jawaharnagar police, who filed a case under rape, threat, and atrocity laws. A team led by Assistant Police Commissioner Manish Kalyankar traced and arrested the brothers on Wednesday night. During Thursday’s court hearing, Public Prosecutor K.N. Pawar said the accused had forced the victim to convert her religion. The court ordered medical examinations, inspections of the assault sites, and further investigation into possible accomplices. Special Judge U.R. Ubale extended the police custody of the brothers until September 22. Assistant police commissioner Manish Kalyankar continues the investigation.