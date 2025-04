Two chain-snatching cases reported within an hour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two chain-snatching incidents occurred in the city within an hour on Tuesday evening. Around 5.30 pm at Kalda Corner, Satara.

In first case, Dr Poonam Nawandar from Dashmeshnagar was robbed near Kalda Corner by bike-borne snatchers who took her 2.5 tola gold necklace. An hour later, Maya Patwardhan from Satara faced a similar incident. PI Atul Yerme visited both spots for investigation.