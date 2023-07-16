Two commit suicide due to debt and stress

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar

Two persons committed suicide by hanging themselves. One of them committed suicide due to over debt and other due to depression. Incidents occured in Vishrantinagar and Padegaon while cases have been registered with Pundliknagar and Cantonment police stations.

Police said, Yogesh Mukund Dabhade (25, Vishrantinagar) worked as a driver on a private vehicle. He hanged himself on Sunday at around 5 pm. The nearby residents rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Yogesh’s father works as a labourer, one of his brothers is a rickshaw driver while other is an animal husbandry officer in Mumbai. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that he committed suicide due to depression.

In another incident, Ganesh Shrihari Chavan (35, Tarangan Society, Padegaon area) committed suicide due to over debt. Ganesh used to invest in the share market, but he incurred heavy losses. He had taken loans from relatives and friends, but could not repay it. Hence, he committed suicide, the Cantonment police said.