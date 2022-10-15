Two committed suicides in separate incidents

In the first case, the 26-year-old Ganesh Ramdas Badak (Palshi in Sillod) was working at Waluj MIDC-based R D Company. He ended his life by hanging to the tin roof of the company's shed on Saturday at 8.45 am. On knowing about it, the co-workers Laxman Badak and Deepak untied his muffler and rushed in an unconscious state to the government hospital. The doctors after examination declared him dead upon admission.

In the second incident, Swati Vijay Gangurde (34, Eklehra village in Gangapur tehsil) ended her life by hanging herself to the ceiling fan of her house on Saturday at 10.30 am. On knowing about it, her husband Vijay Gangurde with the help of relatives admitted her to the government hospital in an unconscious state. The doctors declared her dead upon examination. The Waluj MIDC police station is investigating the cases.