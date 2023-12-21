Two corona patients found positive in city

Municipal corporation on alert: Swab sent to Pune for inspection of JN-1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Corona infection has been reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar along with other cities of the state. Corona reports of a 10-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman from Cidco N-7 area have come positive. The municipal health administration has been alerted and the swab samples of the positive patients have been sent to a laboratory in Pune to check whether they have been infected with the new variant JN.1.

Meanwhile, RTPCR swabs of 29 patients have been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) laboratory for examination on Thursday, said assistant municipal health officer Dr Archana Rane. Antigen and RTPCR testing of suspected patients should be done in every health centre. Also, instructions to send the RT PCR to the swab laboratory in GMCH for examination, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Those patients home quarantined

Reports of a 10-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman from Cidco N-7 area are corona positive and the relatives of those patients have been contacted, their condition is fine. Both the patients have been advised to quarantine themselves at home for seven days. During this time the health employees will examine them. Those who came in contact with both the patients have been instructed to get tested for corona, said Dr Rane.

Use mask, avoid crowd

Patients with viral fever and cough should use masks. Patients must always wash their hands, drink plenty of water, avoid touching their face and eyes frequently and avoid going to crowded places. If a cold or fever lasts for more than three days, you should immediately go to the health centre of the municipal corporation and get tested for corona.