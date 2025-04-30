Two-day national workshop on senior citizen care begins May 1 in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aastha Foundation, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will host a two-day national workshop titled “Emerging Challenges and Solutions” for institutions serving senior citizens on May 1 and 2 at Anand Auditorium, MIT Engineering College. This first-of-its-kind event in Marathwada aims to address issues related to healthcare, administration, policy, and social integration in elder care.

Former union Minister and global thought leader Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the workshop. Noted dignitaries like Dr. Yagyavir Kawade and Dr. Ankushrao Kadam will also attend. Experts from across India will guide on topics such as organizational development, legacy planning, dementia, mental health laws, income tax amendments, and legal procedures for living wills.

Day 1 will feature talks by Rajiv Natu, Dr. Anant Pandhare, and others, while Day 2 will include sessions by Dr. Dilip Shinde, Shailesh Mishra, and Adv. Avinash Bhide, among others. The event will conclude with a valedictory session led by Suresh Prabhu, joined by senior social worker C. P. Tripathi and industrialist Ram Bhogale. Insights from the workshop will be compiled and submitted to the Maharashtra government for policy recommendations on senior citizen welfare.