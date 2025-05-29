Two-day Rotary District Learning Assembly in city from May 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rotary District 3132 is organising a two-day District Learning Assembly (DLA) here at Hotel Sayaji, on May 31 and June 1, aimed at training and empowering the incoming office-bearers for the Rotary year 2025–26.

Over 600 delegates from across the Rotary District - including Marathwada, Ahilyanagar, Sangli, Satara, Karad, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - have registered for this important learning event.

Rotary International past directors Rtn Ashok Mahajan and Rtn Kamal Sanghavi will grace the event as chief guest and guest of honour, respectively. A host of past and future district leaders will lead sessions on leadership, project planning, and community service initiatives.

The event is being hosted by Rotary Club of Aurangabad East, in coordination with the District Office, under the leadership of district governor-elect Rtn Sudheer Lature. The host club team - president Rtn Kshitij Chaudhari, secretary Rtn Dr Vishal Chandak, convener Rtn Ashok Toshniwal, co-convener Rtn Pradeep Patel, along with PDG Rtn Rukmesh Jakhotiya, Rtn Sanjay Wanchhu, Rtn Pramod Zalte, and Rtn Vishwanath Borade, is putting in efforts to make the event success.

This is the first time such a large-scale Rotary programme is being held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.