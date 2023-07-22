Two die in collision of motorcycles at Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic road accident, two motorcyclists died and one pillion rider sustained injury after two speeding motorcycles collided head-on with each other in Bajajnagar at 10 pm on Friday.

It so happened that Sanjay Ramdas Borude (25, Ganeshwadi in Gangapur tehsil) was temporarily staying at Ranjangaon. He along with his friend Kalyan Prabhakar Mankape (24, Bidkin) was riding on a motorcycle from Bidkin to Ranjangaon.

The riders of both motorcycles got died, while one pillion rider sustained minor injuries.

Sanjay was working as a 'ghanta gadi' puller till a few days ago. He had gone to meet his relatives at Bidkin on his motorcycle (MH 20 GJ 6025) and while returning to Ranjangaon, he was accompanied by his friend Kalyan. While the motorcycle was crossing Kamgar Chowk and proceeding towards Ranjangaon via Bajajnagar at 10 pm, a speeding motorcycle (MH 20 AM 9117) coming from Maharana Pratap Chowk hit his motorcycle from the front side.

Acting upon the information, the alert citizens informed the police about the accident and extended succour to the injured victims. The social activist Manoj Jain with the help of police rushed the three accident victims to the government hospital in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Sanjay died while undergoing treatment at 1.15 am midnight (intervening night of Friday and Saturday). The doctor also declared another 25-year-old young motorcycle rider dead. Waluj MIDC police have registered the case of an accident. Further investigation is on by head constable Rekha Chande.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive hunt to identify the body of the second deceased.