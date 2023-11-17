Two died in attempt of overtaking by water tanker

Both of them were proceeding to attend Bhau Beej functions.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two persons including an elderly pillion rider died on the spot after the motorcycle on which they were riding was crushed by a speeding water tanker at Kanchanwadi on Thursday at 8 pm.

The deceased have been identified as a retired teacher Suresh Pardeshi (76) and Keshav Vithal Bhise (25) both residents of Balam Takali village (in Shevgaon tehsil).

It may be noted that Bhau Beej is the most important tradition of the Diwali festival celebration. Pardeshi stepped out home to meet his daughter who stays on Beed Bypass on Thursday evening, while Keshav also was going to meet his sister staying in Nakshatrawadi. Both of them were going to attend the Bhau Beej.

It so happened that Pardeshi could not get the bus. In the meantime, he came to know that Keshav is going to the city, therefore, he decided to accompany him on his motorcycle.

When the duo were passing through the Benchmark in Kanchanwadi at 7.30 pm, the driver of a speeding water tanker tried to overtake them. In the meantime, as a precautionary measure, Keshav rode his vehicle to a side, but the decision turned to be risky as the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction dashed his bike. The Paithan road work is underway, therefore, the vehicles of both sides of the road are passing through one side of the route. The collision was so severe that both the two-wheelers dashed and fell in opposite directions. Co-incidentally, the speeding water tanker coming from behind ran over Keshav and Pardeshi. “The localities rushed the victims to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but both of them died before reaching the hospital. The police have launched a massive hunt to trace the vehicle-driver responsible for the accident,” said the Satara police inspector Ashok Giri.

Last word with daughter

Pardeshi has six daughters. Two daughters stay in the city, two in Ahmednagar, one each in Nashik and Shrirampur. His all six daughters had organised the Bhau Beej function at the house of a sister who stays in the city. Hence Pardeshi was happy as all his daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren were gathering at one place on Friday. Since leaving the village, Pardeshi was constantly in touch with his daughters on cellphone. When he was at Bidkin, his daughter told him that she was coming to Paithan Road to take him. This conversation with the daughter proved to be the last word as after crossing a distance of 13 kms, he met with an accident. Pardeshi’s wife had died a few years ago. His son is an engineer in Switzerland. The son left for India immediately after knowing about the demise of his father.

Bhau Beej left incomplete forever

On other hand Keshav is armed with the degree of Pharmacy and was staying with his parents and younger brother in the village. His married sister stays at Nakshatrawadi, therefore, he was proceeding to meet her for Bhau Beej. However, he left this world before meeting his sister. The last rites on Keshav were performed this afternoon, while the last rites on Pardeshi were performed after the arrival of his son in the night.