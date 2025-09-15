Two died in separate road mishaps on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, two persons died in two separate road accidents held in the district, on Monday evening.

In the first accident, an unidentified man (of age 40-45 years) died on the spot after a vehicle’s tyre ran over his head at Colgate Chowk in Bajajnagar on Monday at 9 pm. He was shifted to the government hospital in a private ambulance. Meanwhile, the traffic on the road was paralysed for sometime after the accident. The police are investigating to identify the deceased person and also to find out which vehicle had crushed him to death.

In a second accident, a 23-year-old Janardhan Uddhav Ingle (Loni Burdruk) motorcyclist was crushed to death under the vehicle of a tractor on Monday evening (7 pm). Ingle was proceeding from Vaijapur to Loni at 6.30 pm. While he was passing through the station road, a speeding tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle. The youth died on the spot. Vaijapur police have registered the case of accidental death. Further investigation is on.