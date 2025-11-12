Two farmers end lives over debt and crop loss

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two farmers from the region died by suicide on Wednesday (Nov 12) following heavy crop losses and rising debts, underscoring the growing agrarian distress caused by unseasonal rains and poor market rates.

In the first incident, Avinash alias Pankaj Dadabhau Bhadane (40) from Shindoal village in Soygaon was found hanging in a shed near his farm early in the morning. His family owns five acres of land where he had cultivated cotton and maize. However, continuous rainfall destroyed the cotton crop and caused the maize to sprout. Already burdened with a debt of over RS 5 lakh, Avinash had been under severe stress. Despite being taken to a hospital in Bhusawal, doctors declared him dead. He is survived by his wife, mother, two daughters, and brother.

In another case, Anil Mangu Patil (36) from Nagad village in Kannad also took his life at his home around 5:15 am. He owned six acres of farmland where he had planted bananas and maize. Due to excessive rains, both crops suffered major damage, banana prices fell sharply, and maize cobs began sprouting in the fields. Struggling to repay crop loans, Anil, who also drove a goods carrier to support his family, reportedly faced severe financial pressure. His death was registered as an accidental case at Nagad outpost under Kannad Rural Police Station.

Both incidents have left the farming community in shock. Families and local residents said repeated crop failures, market instability, and growing debt burdens are pushing more farmers toward despair, calling for urgent government support and intervention.