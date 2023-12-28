Two flights canceled during the day

Delhi fog grounds flights, leaves city travelers stranded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Thick fog shrouding Delhi wreaked havoc on air travel on Thursday, causing the cancellation of both morning and evening flights from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, leaving passengers scrambling to change their travel plans. The disruption affected tourists, entrepreneurs, and regular travelers alike.

With Delhi-NCR and other North Indian states battling severe cold and dense fog, the impact on flight operations was inevitable. Indigo alerted passengers early on that their Thursday evening Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Delhi flight was grounded. As an alternative, many passengers turned to the Air India flight scheduled for a 7 am departure. However, their plans were dashed just hours before takeoff when they received notification of the flight's cancellation as well. This particular flight was set to carry 110 passengers back to Mumbai.

According to airport officials, both cancellations were due to the adverse weather conditions in Delhi. Frustrated travelers faced the challenge of rescheduling their trips amidst limited options and the uncertainty of the foggy weather persisting.