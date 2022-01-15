Two food joint-owners booked by police

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The urban police have registered offences against two food joint-owners for violating Covid protocols like not wearing masks and keeping their establishments open till late in the night, yesterday.

In the first incident, Cidco police station has registered an offence against Icy Spicy owner, Deepak Swaroopchand Jain (40, resident of N-1, Cidco) for keeping the establishment open till 10.30 pm on Friday and selling the food items without wearing mask.

In the second incident, Jinsi police station has registered an offence against Fresh Chinese Point owner (in Roshan Gate), Asef Khan Javed Khan (29, Nehrunagar-Katkat Gate) for keeping the joint open till 12.20 midnight.