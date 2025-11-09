Two found hanging in separate incidents; Shock in Waluj area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two separate incidents of hanging reported in the Waluj area on Friday sent shockwaves through the locality.

In the first case, locals discovered the decomposed body of an unidentified man hanging from a babul tree in the Nandeda area. The body, believed to be 10–12 days old, had gone unnoticed in the deserted surroundings until a farmer spotted it while spraying pesticides in his field. Police constable Vishwas Munde and his team reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) for post-mortem. The deceased’s identity is still unknown, and Waluj MIDC police have registered a case of accidental death. In another incident, 19-year-old Pritam Sainath Kardile from Vitawa–Shitalnagar ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling hook at his home on Friday evening. Neighbours Rishikesh Mule and Badrinath Borade rushed him to GMCH, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The cause of the suicide remains unclear. Police have begun investigations into both cases.