Two friends injured in miscreants’ attack at Dahi Handi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two youths sustained serious injuries after a group of miscreants attacked them during the Dahi Handi celebrations at TV Center Chowk on the night of August 16.

Around 8.30 pm, four to five men allegedly assaulted Kunal Tayde and his friend Mayur Gaikwad with kicks, punches, and a sharp weapon. Both suffered severe injuries in the attack. Following their complaint, Cidco police registered a case against unidentified accused and launched an investigation.