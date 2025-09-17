Two friends shoot a third in alcohol-fueled attack; one arrested, one on the run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have solved a murder case in Bhiwdhanora, Gangapur tehsil, with one accused arrested and another still absconding.

Accused Yogesh Nage was arrested early Wednesday around 3 am at Nevasa T – point, Ahilyanagar district, while attempting to flee to Pune. The other accused, Kanifnath Mavsa, remains on the run. He has switched off his mobile phone, making it difficult for police to trace him. Authorities continue a thorough investigation. Rahul Navathar (35, Galnimb, Gangapur) was shot dead in a field in Bhiwdhanora (Group No. 306) on Tuesday evening around 5.30 pm. According to police, Rahul was drinking alcohol with friends Kanifnath Mavsa and Yogesh Nage when an argument broke out. Following the dispute, the two friends shot Rahul three times with a country-made firearm one bullet struck his left shoulder blade, the second hit his shoulder, and the third hit his abdomen, killing him instantly. Both accused fled the scene, leaving the body behind. Police, forensic experts, and a dog squad arrived late Tuesday night, collected crucial evidence, and completed a panchnama. Rahul’s brother, Mahesh Navathar, filed a complaint stating that Kanifnath Mavsa shot Rahul while Yogesh Nage assisted him. Based on this, police registered a murder case against both accused. The exact reason for the attack is yet to be confirmed, but sources indicate it may have stemmed from a dominance-related dispute among the friends.