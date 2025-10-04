Two group leaders arrested in connection with controversial post on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A provocative post related to religion shared on social media sparked a clash between two groups, leading to chaos. The youth who made the post and those who tracked him down and assaulted him have both been booked under serious charges and taken into custody by the Pundaliknagar Police. The incident occurred on October 3.

The individuals involved include Narendra Rambahal Tiwari (38, native of Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Pundaliknagar) and Shaikh Hayaz alias Lallan Shaikh Rahoom (36, Hussain Colony), along with 8 to 10 others.

According to police sources, Narendra had posted the controversial content on social media on October 1. After noticing the post, accused Lallan and his associates tracked down Narendra in Pundaliknagar. They confronted him about the post, assaulted him brutally with punches and kicks, and issued death threats. Narendra sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team was dispatched on the orders of Pundaliknagar Police Inspector Ashok Bhandare, who brought the situation under control. Subsequently, Lallan and eight others were booked for the assault, while PSI Dnyaneshwar Sonar, filing a complaint on behalf of the State, also booked Narendra for his controversial post.

Recognising the seriousness of the matter, PI Ashok Bhandare immediately ordered Narendra’s arrest. Shaikh Hayaz alias Lallan was also arrested on Saturday. Further investigation is on by PSI Vinod Bhalerao.