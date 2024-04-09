Two groups clashed over misbehaving with girl near Panchakki

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two groups clashed and attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons over an issue of talking to a girl and misbehaving with her. The incident took place near the Panchakki area on Sunday (April 7) at 8 pm.

It so happened that the auto driver Shakil Ahmed Abdul Gaffar (45) was his friend were standing near Hotel Hamza on Sunday evening. Shakil’s son was also present. When they were standing the accused Aziz Deshmukh alias Ajju, Malik, Asif Maulana, and Rehan came to him. Aziz, while addressing Shakil’s son, questioned him why he tried to talk with a girl (his relative). He also attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. Shakil’s son collapsed on the ground and was bleeding profusely, however, the accomplice of Aziz continued to beat him with kicks. Later on, they beat him with a bat in his head. He sustained severe injuries. Meanwhile, the localities rushed the victim to the government hospital for treatment.

Background of the incident - one hour ago

A 17-year-old girl, a relative of Aziz, has lodged a complaint stating that the accused Anas Shaikh, Faisal alias Bhaiji, Salman, and Ayesha Sehzan held her hand near Panchakki on Sunday at 7 pm. They also tried to develop a conversation with her. The accused also attacked her brother with a sharp knife and beat him with kicks.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment police station has registered complaints made by both the groups against each other and booked the members of both groups. The police inspector Rajendra Holkar and PSI Sopan Narale are investigating the case.