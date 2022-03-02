Two groups violently clash in Fazalpura

Aurangabad, March 2:

Two groups violently clashed with each other over the petty reason of a minor dash by a motorcycle on Tuesday night. The City Chowk police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Cases have been registered against youths of both groups.

The police received the information that a violent clash has erupted between two groups at around 11.30 pm. The police went on the spot and dispersed the crowd. The dispute aroused between the groups of a minor accident.

The City Chowk police have booked Matin Hira Patel (Baijipura), Mohammad Wajed Mohammad Isaq (Fazalpura), Ashfaq Mukhtar Shaikh, Huzer Maulana (Jahagir Colony) of one group and Pradeep Ganesh Hatwal, Rohit Jaibir Bidlon (Harshnagar), Sumit Vijay Chavria, Pankaj Dhansingh Chavria (Dalalwadi), Prakash Vijay Ridlon (Gandhinagar) and three others from the other group.