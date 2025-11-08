Two Haryana men held in Vaijapur while planning robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vaijapur police arrested two Haryana natives for allegedly plotting a robbery near the SBI branch in Mondha Market on November 4.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team chased a white Swift (HR-93-B-6557) and caught Mohammad Kaif (21) and Azad Khan (24) from Nuh district, Haryana, after they tried to flee near Tidi village. Police seized a dagger, knife, hammer, screwdriver, rope, black spray can, eight ATM cards, three mobile phones, Rs 22,000 cash, and a Swift car all worth Rs 4.87 lakh. A case has been registered at Vaijapur police station for preparing to commit a robbery, and further investigation is underway.